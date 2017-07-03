Pages Navigation Menu

Kano State House of Assembly Speaker Resigns

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, has resigned amidst allegation of collecting money to scuttle investigation on the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. The resignation was written in a letter read at plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Chidariof who presided over the sitting on Monday. The former speaker was alleged …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

