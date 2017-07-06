Kano State University renamed after Late Yusuf Maitama Sule

The Kano State University has been renamed by the state government after the Late Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano. The Northwest University is one of the two state-owned universities established by the past Kwankwaso Administration. The Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, announced the decision at a news conference in Kano on Thursday. Garba said …

The post Kano State University renamed after Late Yusuf Maitama Sule appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

