Kanye And Jay-Z’s Beef Just Went To The Next Level

The rap diss game isn’t what it used to be, but it’s never been hard to hurt Kanye’s feelings.

Jay-Z’s new album just dropped, and one of the tracks off 4:44 is titled ‘Kill Jay-Z’.

It’s the lyrics of that song that reignited the beef, with a sample below via the Daily Beast:

“I know people backstab you, I feel bad too / But this fuck everybody attitude ain’t natural / But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without thinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’? / ‘Fuck wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’ / But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane,” raps Jay.

The $20 million for 20 minutes reference explained:

[It’s] a nod to Tidal, JAY-Z’s music streaming service that Kanye was rumored [sic] to have distanced himself from following the bumpy release of his last album The Life of Pablo on the platform, along with the company’s rotating CEOs and allegedly inflated subscriber numbers. (The “20 minutes on stage” would be Tidal’s much-maligned declaration of independence product launch back in March ‘15.)

Kanye has since cut ties with Tidal over money, reportedly after moaning that the company owes him $3 million. Given how much of a role Kanye’s album played in drumming up interest about Tidal, perhaps he has a point:

…even though Kanye’s Life of Pablo album is rumored to have helped double Tidal’s number of subscribers from 1 million to around 2.5 million, the company failed to give ‘Ye an agreed-upon bonus. If that weren’t enough, Kanye’s camp told TMZ that Jay’s company has failed to reimburse ‘Ye for a number of music videos. Jay’s camp, on the other hand, maintains that Kanye failed to deliver on various contractual obligations, including a number of music videos, and that they’ll sue him if he tries to join forces with another streaming service.

The two toured together for Kanye’s Pablo album, on which Kanye eventually suffered a meltdown, but not before he managed to make public the pair’s ailing relationship:

“Don’t call me, after [Kim’s] robbery, and say ‘How you feelin’?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling? Come by the house,” declared Kanye at an October show, adding, “Bring the kids by the house, like we brothers… Our kids ain’t never even played together.” At a November show, he continued, “Jay Z—call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man.” Kanye also hinted at clashes between the two over “some political shit about percentages on songs.” Around the time of Kanye’s onstage Jay ramblings, Page Six published an eye-opening report asserting that Jay was tiring of his Watch the Throne pal’s shtick. “Jay can’t stand him,” a source told the gossip page. “He looks at him as this crazy, eccentric motherf–ker he can tolerate in small doses. Kanye is a nut job. Everyone knows that.”

When two super egos collide, and one of those is Kanye, you know there’s going to be drama.

First world rapper problems.

[source:dailybeast]

