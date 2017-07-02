Pages Navigation Menu

Kanye West Ends Contract with Tidal, Claims He’s Owed Money

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment

Kanye West reportedly has ended his contract with the streaming service Tidal amid claims that the company owes him more than $3 million. The rapper dropped his album Saint Pablo on the streaming service and helped bring over 1.5 million new subscribers to Tidal. He was supposed to receive a bonus for his work with the company, but …

