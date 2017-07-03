Kanye West reportedly splits from JAY-Z’s TIDAL

Rapper Kanye West has allegedly taken the decision to disengage himself from his former best friend JAY-Z‘s streaming company TIDAL. TMZ reports that Kanye had been unhappy with the company a long time after he felt insufficiently rewarded for pulling in more of its subscribers with his “The Life Of Pablo” album. Kanye also claims […]

The post Kanye West reportedly splits from JAY-Z’s TIDAL appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

