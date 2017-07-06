Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kardashian Family Are ANGRY With Rob For Posting Naked Pics of Blac Chyna … A Revenge Porn

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Kardashians are currently very furious and angry with Robert for engaging in revenge porn yesterday – when he posted nude pictures of his now ex-wife Blac Chyna on Instagram.

TMZ reports that the popular family have described the ongoing drama between Rob and Chyna as ‘unacceptable’, although they would still stand by him.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Rob went berserk on Instagram yesterday and posted graphic photos of

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.