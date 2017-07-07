Pages Navigation Menu

Katsina State to establish centre for proper pricing of mineral resources

KATSINA State Commissioner for Resource Development, Mustapha Bello, said on Thursday that the state would establish a centre where artisanal miners can sell their products at reasonable prices. According to him, 35 different mineral resources are available in the 34 local government areas of the state aside nearly 442 mining sites with 547 artisanal miners. […]

