KCCA bow out of CAF Confederations Cup – New Vision

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports


KCCA bow out of CAF Confederations Cup
Ugandan side KCCA FC suffer a 4-0 defeat to Tunisian side Club Africain, leading to their exit from the CAF Confederations Cup. Mikemutebikcca 703×422. CAF CONFEDERATIONS CUP Group A: Friday's Game 6 results. Club Africain 4 KCCA 0. FUS Rabat …
