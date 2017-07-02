KCCA FC ready for Morocco’s FUS Rabat at Omondi stadium

Sunday, July 2

KCCA FC vs FUS Rabat 4pm

*The game is free of charge for students in uniform

*Tickets at Shell Nakawa, Shell Lugogo and Shell Capital

Kampala, Uganda| KCCA FC MEDIA | Midfielder Saddam Ibrahim Juma who signed for KCCA FC in May and defender Peter Magambo have been cleared by Confederation of African Football (CAF) to feature in continental football ahead of today’s clash with Morocco’s FUS Rabat.

Crafty midfielder Jackson Nunda who has been sidelined for the entire season with a knee injury has been part of training this week ahead of the game on Sunday, and could provide crucial back up to Manager Mike Mutebi’s side as they seek to secure crucial points in the 2017 Total CAF Confederation Cup.

KCCA FC lost the first leg 3-0 to FUS Rabat away in Morocco but have not lost a game at their StarTimes stadium in continental engagements this season.

Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club(KCCA FC) manager Mutebi insists his side has the ability to go for all three points against FUS Rabat.

“Of course it will not be a walk in the park for us. They (FUS Rabat) are a good team, they have the experience on the continent, so you cannot underrate them. But like we have played all season, we shall go out to dominate proceedings and most importantly get the three points,” Mutebi said.

