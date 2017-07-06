KCee drags Harrysong & Former Manager Soso Soberekon to Court | Harrysong Reacts

A couple of months ago, former label mates Kcee and Harrysong were entangled in a legal and social media drama following Harrysong’s exit from the Five Star music label. Their dispute was, however, publicly settled by veteran musician Daddy Showkey and Kcee seemingly gave Harrysong his blessings for his new record label. However, in an unexpected […]

The post KCee drags Harrysong & Former Manager Soso Soberekon to Court | Harrysong Reacts appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

