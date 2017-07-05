Kcee : How Five Star Music lost everyone who worked on ‘Limpopo’,’Pull over’ – Pulse Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Kcee : How Five Star Music lost everyone who worked on 'Limpopo','Pull over'
Pulse Nigeria
Everyone who worked with Kcee on his "Take Over" album has left his record label. Here is how it happened. Published: 27 minutes ago; Joey Akan. Print; eMail · Skibbi at his record deal announcement with E-Money, Kcee, Harrysong, Soso play. Skibbi at …
Three Things You nEdd To Know About E Money!
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!