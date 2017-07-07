Pages Navigation Menu

Kcee Sues HarrySong To Court Over Human Rights Saga

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment

Five star music act Kcee has filed fresh human rights charges against Harrysong. This comes after the duo reconciled following Harrysong’s exit from the label.

However, the feud now seems to be far from over as Kcee sued Harrysong and his former manager Soso Soberekon for allegedly abusing his human rights.

Harrysong took to Instagram to shared a photo of the suit and wrote:

I have

