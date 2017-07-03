Keep Moving Forward

Happy New Week BellaNaijarians! Only those who get to the finish line get the reward for participating in the race. Do not quit; do not stop. If you are tired, rest, then continue. If you fall down, get back up and continue. Sometimes quitting an activity may be the best option, but the mesaage today […]

