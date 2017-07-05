Kelechi Nwakali returns to Arsenal, bids MVV Maastricht farewell

Goal.com

Nigeria's Kelechi Nwakali has returned to Arsenal after spending the 2016-17 season on loan with Dutch side Maastricht. The 19-year-old sent a farewell message to the coaching crew and fans of the club after an impressive season that saw the Ron Elsen …



and more »