Kellugs home concepts canvasses government support for local door makers

Managing director of Kellugs Homes Concept Mrs. Ronke Oladimeji has explained the importance of quality doors to both security and beauty in homes. She called on government to support the sector as it requires both collective effort of public and private investors and investors to grow.

Mrs. Oladimeji explained that many of the security doors in the market are imported from countries such as China, Israel and Turkey. Many builders in the country, according to her prefer patronize imported because of the architectural designs and durability.

In a country where unemployment figures are high, she said the doors sector is a viable for good investment, especially as the property market is growing everyday.Mrs. Oladimeji explained that Kellugs Home Concepts would continue to invest in technology to improve the quality of local doors. She said: “At Kellugs, we do not just make doors, but we create quality products, while our kitchen remains high-end and fashionable for excellent finishing.

Oladimeji wants government to look into of assisting local producers in order to create jobs.

