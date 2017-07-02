Pages Navigation Menu

Kemi Olunloyo Apologizes To Biafrans For Calling Them Dumb

Fews Days Ago Will Reported that Controversial journalist, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo took to her social media pages to Blast Biafrans and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. “While enjoying a well boiled corn”, The Journalist apologises for withdrawing her support for the Biafrans and calling them dumb. See below:   Source: Twitter

