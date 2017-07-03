Kemi Olunloyo declares intention to run for Presidency in 2023

Daughter Of Former Oyo state Governor, Kemi Olunloyo has made her intention to run for the Presidency come 2023 known. The self-acclaimed Number 1 investigative Journalist in Africa and US trained award winning Pharmacist, announced this after she apologized to biafrans for withdrawing her support for them and also calling them dumb via her Twitter …

The post Kemi Olunloyo declares intention to run for Presidency in 2023 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

