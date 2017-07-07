Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya Fully Prepared for Polls, Speaker Muturi Tells Us – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Kenya Fully Prepared for Polls, Speaker Muturi Tells Us
AllAfrica.com
The electoral commission is better prepared for the August polls than it was in the past elections, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has told the United States. Mr Muturi said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has put in …
Ambassador Godec: US has no preferred presidential candidateThe Standard
Donald Trump's administration speaks on what it expects during Kenya's August 8 pollsTUKO.CO.KE

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.