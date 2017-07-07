Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Jubilee Says Nasa Held Captive By Corruption Cartels – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Kenya: Jubilee Says Nasa Held Captive By Corruption Cartels
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has accused the opposition Nasa of hypocrisy, claiming that it has "auctioned its soul to corruption cartels". In the height of accusations and counter accusations, the Jubilee team has accused their
NASA scheming with cartels 'for State capture' – JubileeCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
NASA, Jubilee trade accusations ahead of pollKenya Broadcasting Corporation
NASA supporters 'prefer' Jubilee candidatesCitizen TV (press release)
KDRTV –TUKO.CO.KE
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.