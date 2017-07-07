Kenya: Jubilee Says Nasa Held Captive By Corruption Cartels – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya: Jubilee Says Nasa Held Captive By Corruption Cartels
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has accused the opposition Nasa of hypocrisy, claiming that it has "auctioned its soul to corruption cartels". In the height of accusations and counter accusations, the Jubilee team has accused their …
NASA scheming with cartels 'for State capture' – Jubilee
NASA, Jubilee trade accusations ahead of poll
NASA supporters 'prefer' Jubilee candidates
