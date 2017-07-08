Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: President Grumbles Against Governors – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa

Kenya: President Grumbles Against Governors
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta has thrown an indirect jab at governors for fighting with the national government "all the time". At a rally in Bomet County, the President said most of the projects meant to benefit Kenyans were largely derailed by governors

