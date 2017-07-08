Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: Race for Nairobi Governor’s Seat Set to Be Tight Affair – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa


The Standard

Kenya: Race for Nairobi Governor's Seat Set to Be Tight Affair
AllAfrica.com
The race for the Nairobi governor's seat is set to be a tight affair, with the incumbent Evans Kidero and challenger Mike Sonko separated by only a percentage point. The Nairobi County Opinion Polls report released on Thursday by the research company …
OPINION: Why none of the Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates is ready to transform NairobiThe Standard

