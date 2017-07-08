Kenya: Race for Nairobi Governor’s Seat Set to Be Tight Affair – AllAfrica.com
|
The Standard
|
Kenya: Race for Nairobi Governor's Seat Set to Be Tight Affair
AllAfrica.com
The race for the Nairobi governor's seat is set to be a tight affair, with the incumbent Evans Kidero and challenger Mike Sonko separated by only a percentage point. The Nairobi County Opinion Polls report released on Thursday by the research company …
OPINION: Why none of the Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates is ready to transform Nairobi
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!