Kenya: Varsity Dons to Down Tools Over 2013-2017 Pay Deal – AllAfrica.com

Daily Nation
Kenya: Varsity Dons to Down Tools Over 2013-2017 Pay Deal
Nairobi — University lecturers and workers are set to down their tools on Monday over lack of implementation of the 2013-2017 Sh10 billion Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the government. According to the Kenya University Staff Union General …
Lecturers' Strike Back On After Government Does Not Honor CBA
Lecturers to meet at 9am over strike
Dons down tools over Sh10b CBA
