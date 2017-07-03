Pages Navigation Menu

Daily Nation

Kenya: Varsity Dons to Down Tools Over 2013-2017 Pay Deal
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — University lecturers and workers are set to down their tools on Monday over lack of implementation of the 2013-2017 Sh10 billion Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the government. According to the Kenya University Staff Union General …
Lecturers' Strike Back On After Government Does Not Honor CBACapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Lecturers to meet at 9am over strikeDaily Nation
Dons down tools over Sh10b CBACitizen TV (press release)
K24 TV –Xinhua
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

