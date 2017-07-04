Pages Navigation Menu

Kenyan public university lecturers go on strike over pay rise agreement

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Kenya, World | 0 comments

Lecturers at government universities in Kenya have gone on strike in protest at the way in which a pay rise agreement signed in March was being implemented. They say the government had agreed to release 10 billion shillings before the end of June under the agreement but so far had only released 4.7 billion shillings.…

