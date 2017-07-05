Kenyatta Takes Jubilee Campaigns to Kajiado County – AllAfrica.com
|
The Standard
|
Kenyatta Takes Jubilee Campaigns to Kajiado County
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta is visiting Kajiado County as he drums up support for his re-election while at the same time popularising his Jubilee Party. The President will be keen to consolidate the support he got in the county in 2013 as well as try to …
We might have no winners in August election; only losers
Are NASA's chances of winning higher than Jubilee's following release of this key IEBC list? Details
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!