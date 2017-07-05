Kerosine explosion kills Abia lawmaker

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- A female councillor in the Obingwa Local Government Legislative council, Abia State, Mrs Obioma Ali, has died over multiple injuries she sustained from a kerosene explosion at her home.

Ali, who represents Isiala Itu, Ward 12, was said to have been refilling her lantern with kerosene when the substance, suspected to have been adulterated, exploded and got her badly burnt.

Family sources told Vanguard that the incident affected her hands, face and body parts, even as doctors battled to save her life.

The lawmaker reportedly died at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba, where she had been receiving medical attention.

Chairman of the Obingwa local government, Chief Hanson Amaechi, during a condolence visit to the deceased’s family, said her death has created a vacuum in the struggle for female political representation in the area , stressing that she died at a time her experience was highly needed.

Amaechi added that the councillor who was the deputy chief whip and chairman, committee of Women Affairs, would be missed as a foremost PDP woman leader who contributed to the success of the party in the area.

