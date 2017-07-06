Keyamo, Osinbajo, Oke make list of 30 new SANs

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of 30 legal luminaries to the post of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SANs).

Among those who made the list are Festus Keyamo, Olusola Oke, gubernatorial aspirant during the last Ondo state Governorship election and Akinlolu Osinbajo, a brother to the acting President.

Hadizatu Mustapha, Chief Registrar (CR) of the Supreme Court made this known in Abuja, after the committee met for three consecutive days.

The CR informed that the committee got 153 applications, 123 people got shortlisted, and 73 got through to the final stage.

