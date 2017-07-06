Keyamo, Osinbajo’s brother, 28 others named SAN

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee on Thursday, awarded Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo, the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). 29 other lawyers also received the honour. They include the Alliance for Democracy (AD) candidate in the last governorship candidate in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke and Akinlolu Osinbajo, the brother to the Acting […]

Keyamo, Osinbajo’s brother, 28 others named SAN

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

