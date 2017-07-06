Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Keyamo, Osinbajo’s brother, 28 others named SAN

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee on Thursday, awarded Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo, the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). 29 other lawyers also received the honour. They include the Alliance for Democracy (AD) candidate in the last governorship candidate in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke and Akinlolu Osinbajo, the brother to the Acting […]

Keyamo, Osinbajo’s brother, 28 others named SAN

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.