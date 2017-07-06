Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Keyamo, Osinbajo’s brother, Oke, 27 others become SANs – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Keyamo, Osinbajo's brother, Oke, 27 others become SANs
The Nation Newspaper
A former Attorney- General of Ogun State and younger brother of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Akinlolu Oluyinka Osinbajo, rights activist, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo, senior official of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Chiezonu Igbojamuike Okpoko and …
BREAKING: Festus Keyamo, 29 Others Approved As SANsCHANNELS TELEVISION
Keyamo, 29 others awarded Senior Advocate of Nigeria rankTV360
Festus Keyamo, Osinbajo's brother, 28 others get SAN rankYNaija
Nigerian Bulletin –The Whistler –Nigeria Today
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.