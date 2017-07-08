Khoza sticks to her guns over fierce criticism of Zuma – Independent Online
Khoza sticks to her guns over fierce criticism of Zuma
Cape Town – Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has hit out at Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his much-publicised view at the ANC's planning conference that any of the party's MPs who votes against President Jacob Zuma in the motion of no-confidence …
Makhosi Khoza hits back at Mthembu's 'ill-discipline' comments
Jackson Mthembu calls for Makhosi Khoza to be disciplined
