Kidero ‘allowed graft to flourish’ – The Standard
|
Nairobi News
|
Kidero 'allowed graft to flourish'
The Standard
Senator Mike Sonko Wednesday accused Governor Evans Kidero of allowing corruption cartels to take over City Hall. Sonko said the cartels had stolen billion's of shillings from the taxpayers through shady contracts. The governorship aspirant claimed …
Sonko: I did my best to expose graft but agencies let me down
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!