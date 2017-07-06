Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kidero ‘allowed graft to flourish’ – The Standard

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Nairobi News

Kidero 'allowed graft to flourish'
The Standard
Senator Mike Sonko Wednesday accused Governor Evans Kidero of allowing corruption cartels to take over City Hall. Sonko said the cartels had stolen billion's of shillings from the taxpayers through shady contracts. The governorship aspirant claimed
Sonko: I did my best to expose graft but agencies let me downNairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.