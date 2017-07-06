Kidnap: NUT seeks concerted efforts to rescue abducted Igbonla students

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has appealed to Lagos State Government to intensify efforts at securing the release of six kidnapped students of Model College, Igbonla in Epe.

The National President of the union, Comrade Micheal Olukoya, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He spoke to Newsmen on the sideline of the Sixth Quadrennial (17th) State Delegate Conference of the union, in Lagos.

The delegates conference had the theme: “Education and Nation Building in Nigeria: Security challenges”.

Olukoya said,“We are not happy that the kidnapped Igbonla students are yet to be located several weeks after their abduction.

“One begins to wonder, what could be the state of mind of the parents of the affected children.

“NUT calls on the government to double its effort towards securing the release of these children.

“Government has not failed in the past and this one should not be a failure.

“We are pleading on behalf of the entire teachers, students and parents of students that government should re-strategise its security network for the safe return of the children.’’

Similarly, the Lagos state chairman of the union, Comrade Adesegun Raheem appealed to the state security operatives not to rest on their oars.

He also suggested that close circuit television (CCTV) should be installed in public schools to nip kidnapping in the bud.

Meanwhile, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday promised to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped students.

He gave the assurance at the commissioning of a rehabilitated fire service station in Epe, Lagos State.

In another development, reports on Thursday had indicated that abductors of the six pupils had contacted some of the parents of the students and promised that they will see their children soon.

The kidnappers had stormed the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, on May 25 and left with the six students

The post Kidnap: NUT seeks concerted efforts to rescue abducted Igbonla students appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

