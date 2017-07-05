Kidnapped Lagos students: Group berates Federal, Lagos governments for inaction

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Center for Children’s Health Education, Organization and Protection, CEE-HOPE, has called on the Lagos Government to effect the release of the students as further delay would put the school boys’ lives at risk. Recall that more than 40 days after six students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla in Epe […]

Kidnapped Lagos students: Group berates Federal, Lagos governments for inaction

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

