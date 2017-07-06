Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapped UPTH consultant regains freedom

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Dr Alex Akani, a medical Consultant in the Department of Family Medicine, University Of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital who was abducted by unknown gunmen at about 3 am last Friday at residence at Rumuekini, in Obio-Akpor local government area has been released. He was released by his abductors on Wednesday night unharmed. Dr Onotan Lucky, an Executive of the Nigerian Medical Association, Rivers State branch who confirmed the freedom of Dr Alex Akani did not disclose whether ransom was paid to secure his release.

