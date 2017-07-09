Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapper Evans moved to a Abuja for tighter security

Notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, and his accomplices has been moved  to the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department, Garki, Abuja for further investigations by the Police Authorities. Our correspondent learnt on Friday that the suspects were brought from Lagos to Abuja last Monday by men of the IG Intelligence Response Team to ensure …

