Kidnappers demand N70m to release pharmacist’s son in Cross River

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A 70 million Naira ransom has been placed on Pharmacist Uzodinma Nwagu, the son of Francis Nwagu, owner of a popular pharmacy shop in Calabar, the Cross River State capital. He was reportedly kidnapped Monday night, when he went to collect the day’s sales from his father’s pharmacy, Karmel Pharmacy, located along Goldie Street, Calabar. […]

