Kidnappers demand N70m to release pharmacist’s son in Cross River

A 70 million Naira ransom has been placed on Pharmacist Uzodinma Nwagu, the son of Francis Nwagu, owner of a popular pharmacy shop in Calabar, the Cross River State capital. He was reportedly kidnapped Monday night, when he went to collect the day’s sales from his father’s pharmacy, Karmel Pharmacy, located along Goldie Street, Calabar. […]

The post Kidnappers demand N70m to release pharmacist’s son in Cross River appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

