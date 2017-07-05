Kidnappers demand N70m to release pharmacist’s son in In Cross River

By Emma Una

CALABAR—A 70 million Naira ransom has been placed on Pharmacist Uzodinma Nwagu, the son of Francis Nwagu, owner of a popular pharmacy shop in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

He was reportedly kidnapped Monday night, when he went to collect the day’s sales from his father’s pharmacy, Karmel Pharmacy, located along Goldie Street, Calabar.

According to one of the staff at the pharmacy, Uzodinma had gone to the place at 7.30p.m., with the hope of collecting the day’s proceeds when the hoodlums, who trailed him, swooped on him as he stepped out of his car and bundled him into their vehicle before speeding off.

The source said: “He usually comes here every day at about 8.30p.m. to collect the days sales. But following the current security situation in Calabar, he decided to be coming here at 7.30p.m. and by 8p.m. we will hand him the money and shut down. But yesterday (Monday) as he came out of his car, some people forced him into their car and drove off.”

She said those who took him away later called his father at about midnight to announce that he was with them and that they will only release him after he gives them 70 million naira.

Ms Irene Ugbo, spokesman of Cross River Police Command, con-firmed the incident, adding that policemen were on the hoodlums’ trail.

