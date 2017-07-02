Kimmich Eager For More Playing Time At Bayern

Joshua Kimmich has stated he will love to become a regular starter for Bayern Munich starting next season.

The versatile Germany international complained about his lack of playing time under Ancellotti, prompting talks of an exit.

However, that does not seem to be the case for Kimmich, who just wants to keep playing for one of the top three clubs in Europe.

“In the last two years, I played more times than a number of people had,” he told L’Equipe. “I think I’ve developed my game and Bayern are one of the best three clubs in the world.

“Few players have the chance to become part of this club. It’s absolutely fantastic to be part of Bayern.

“What’s important now is to play. And, for the moment, I prefer to play at right-back than to be on the bench.”

The 22-year-old, who made 40 appearances in all competitions last term, also feels he has improved as a full-back after playing in that position regularly for Germany.

“I’m playing as a midfielder at Bayern and right-back with the national team. Every two months, I have to get re-accustomed to the position. But my feelings as a right-back are getting better thanks to the time I spend with the national team,” he said.

