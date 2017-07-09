Kinsmen invoke the wrath of the gods against APC chieftain’s kidnappers

Dayo Johnson, Akure

KINSMEN of the murdered All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Ondo State, Olumide Odimayo, have invoked the gods to deal with his killers.

They lamented that they had been robbed of a “promising and enterprising son who contributed to the development of his people and his immediate environment”.

Odimayo was kidnapped by seven persons at his house in lgbotu area of the state and was later killed after youths and policemen were closing in on the kidnappers while fleeing.

The Arogbo Ijaw Community Organisation in Ese Odo area of the state, in a statement in Akure, said the community had declared total war on kidnappers, vowing that they will not escape the wrath of the land.

lts Chairman and Publicity Secretary, Nathaniel Ege and Suffy Uguoji respectively, described kidnapping as alien to the community, saying they regarded it as a serious crime and taboo against the land.

They described the kidnapping and killing of Odimayo as unfortunate and sad development,

Ege noted that there was no record of kidnapping in the Arogbo Ijaw community and its immediate environment apart from the 2004 kidnapping which, he said, was politically motivated.

“The Arogbo Ijaw community has met on several occasions to invoke the gods of our land to deal mercilessly with the kidnappers”.

They however commended security operatives in Ondo for their spontaneous action which led to the arrest of the suspected kidnappers Odimayo and urged the police not to waste time in prosecuting them.

The post Kinsmen invoke the wrath of the gods against APC chieftain’s kidnappers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

