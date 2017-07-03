Kiss Daniel’s Management Finally Reveal Why He Doesn’t Do Collaborations

It is no secret that singer, Kiss Daniel, and other artistes on the G-Worldwide Entertainment label do not do collaborations with artistes that are not signed to theirs. According to the CEO of the label, the strategy is deliberate and is designed to help the company and the artistes in the long run. The G-Worldwide …

The post Kiss Daniel’s Management Finally Reveal Why He Doesn’t Do Collaborations appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

