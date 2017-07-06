Pages Navigation Menu

Know that there’s no God if Dino is not recalled – Bello’s aide, Edward Onoja [VIDEO]

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A video recording has emerged showing Mr. Edward Onoja, one of the aides of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, stating that if Dino Melaye was not removed from the Senate, then there’s no God. There is ongoing heated battle between the governor and the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District. Recently voters from Melaye’s senatorial […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

