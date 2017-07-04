Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi electorate file suit to remove Bello as Governor

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some electorate in Kogi have approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to declare the return and swearing-in of Alhaji Yahaya Bello as the governor of Kogi as null and void. The suit, number FHC/ABJ/C3/535/ /2017, was filed before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court 3, Abuja. This is contained in court documents […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

