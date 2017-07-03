Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi State University Strike Lingers – Stalled Academic Activities

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public, parents students that the Kogi State University, Anyigba academic and non-academic staffs are still on strike and as such all academic activities is been stalled. Parents, guidance and students have asked severally about the resumption status of the University. The University was not shot down, rather the staff …

