Kogi trains 105 officers on maternal, neonatal health

MNCHW,The Kogi Government on Monday commenced the training of 105 health officers to cater for women and children during its Maternal and Neonatal Child Health Week (MNCHW). The MNCHW week, slated for July 17 to 21, will hold in selected health facilities in communities across the state, according to Mr Bolarinwa Ogundusi, the Kogi State Nutrition Officer/MNCHW Focal Person. He said that the health workers, drawn from the 21 local governments, would undergo a two-day training programme and would be expected to train others so as ensure a large pool of workers for the MNCHW week.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

