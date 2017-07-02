Kogi West: More troubles for Dino Melaye as Bello stops his constituency project

The Kogi State Town Planning Board has reportedly ordered that work on Senator Dino Melaye’s constituency office at Kabba, Kogi State should stop forthwith. Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ijumu Local Government Area, Mr Gbenga Bright made this claim in a statement issued during the weekend. He alleged that there was “desperate […]

Kogi West: More troubles for Dino Melaye as Bello stops his constituency project

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

