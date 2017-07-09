Kung – Fu Federation ready for Africa challenge

Barely one week to the commencement of the 6th African Wushu Kungfu Championship holding in cotonou Benin Republic, the Nigeria Kungfu Federation said it has perfected plans to send Nigeria team to the continental Championship.

Newly appointed Secretary General of the Federation, Ezema Benard who disclosed this in Lagos, said Nigeria would be sending her full team including five officials to the week long championship.

In the same vein, the newly elected president of the Federation, Arch. Adewunmi Adekunle who will be having his first official assignment since assuming office will be leading team Nigeria contingent to the African Kungfu Fiesta as head of the Nigerian delegation.

Bernard said they were still trying to raise fund to ferry Nigerian athletes to the event, which will serve as Africa’s qualifer to the 2017 World Championship.

holding in Moscow, Russia in september this year.

Ezema who is confident that Nigeria will excel at the Championship appealed to corporate organisations and well meaning individuals to come to the aid of the federation by sponsoring their programmes.

