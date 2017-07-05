Kwara vows to blacklist contractors over shoddy job
KWARA STATE Government, yesterday, issued a stern warning to contractors handling road projects, saying it would not condone a shoddy job. It also vowed to blacklist the affected contractors in the event of the termination of the projects. Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Aro Yahaya, issued the warning when he inspected Tanke Bubu, Awolowo […]
