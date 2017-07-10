Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kwara youths threaten to initiate Saraki’s recall process

Posted on Jul 10, 2017 in News | 1 comment

A youth organization in Kwara State, Kwara Youths Stakeholders Forum, KYSF, has threatened to begin a recall process of Senate President, Bukola Saraki. The threat was contained in a statement jointly signed by its president, Charles Olufemi Folayan, Deputy President, Ahmed Alanamu, and Secretary Abolarin Olusola. The organization said the long-running face-off between the Senate […]

Kwara youths threaten to initiate Saraki’s recall process

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

1 Comment on "Kwara youths threaten to initiate Saraki’s recall process"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Salihu Yusif
Guest
Salihu Yusif

this is long over due. Saraki has dented the image of the good people of kwara state. may Allah assist

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Today 4:52 pm
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.