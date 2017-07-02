Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe and Pepe – Bleacher Report
Goal.com
Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe and Pepe
Bleacher Report
AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has suggested the club may struggle to keep hold of Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe, who has reportedly told the Ligue 1 champions he'll remain on two conditions. Elsewhere, Pepe's proposed move to Besiktas has …
Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim hoping to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe
LIVE: Arsenal plot record-breaking £125m move for Kylian Mbappe
Monaco boss admits Kylian Mbappe is likely to be sold this summer as Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid circle
