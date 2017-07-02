Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe and Pepe – Bleacher Report

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe and Pepe
Bleacher Report
AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has suggested the club may struggle to keep hold of Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe, who has reportedly told the Ligue 1 champions he'll remain on two conditions. Elsewhere, Pepe's proposed move to Besiktas has …
Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim hoping to keep hold of Kylian MbappeESPN FC
LIVE: Arsenal plot record-breaking £125m move for Kylian MbappeESPN.co.uk (blog)
Monaco boss admits Kylian Mbappe is likely to be sold this summer as Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid circleThe Independent
Metro –Mirror.co.uk –Eurosport.co.uk –The Sun
all 80 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.