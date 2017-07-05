Kylie Jenner Is Looking Pretty Fierce In Her Latest Ad Campaign [Video]

Mustering all your confidence to radiate and command success is one thing, but add the right clothing to the mix and you can basically do anything like want and own it, too.

Take Kylie Jenner for example.

As someone who embodies this attitude, Kylie generally gets what she wants and once again features in PUMA’s women-focused Fierce campaign.

Called the Velvet Rope Collection, it includes a range of inspiring pieces for women to wear whilst breaking the rules and following their instincts to find their best selves, explains Mena FN:

The tech-infused collection with Sportstyle and Training has pieces that carry a commanding confidence in any setting. Color [sic] palettes blend autumn hues with metallic: olive and copper, navy and silver. Silhouettes stun, flatter, and support. Materials perform at any time of the day or night, from strong Lycra to soft velvet.

Check it:

Game that will never be tamed. @kyliejenner A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Pretty cool.

The stills below will show you just how the velvet rope is integrated into the collection:

If you want to be like Kyle and demand the attention you deserve, the PUMA collection is priced between R400 and R1 500 and you can shop it now.

Here’s a reminder of her last PUMA campaign:

[source:thesun&menafn]

