Labour hails Dangote on investment drive, employment, youth empowerment

Following his fresh investments in automobile and agriculture, the organized labour in the country has commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President and the Chief Executive of Dangote Group, for promoting investments and creating thousands of direct and indirect youth employments across the country and in Africa. The labour said Dangote’s patriotism remains unparalleled when it comes to investment and that his investments in many sectors have been a key factor behind Nigeria’s improving economy.

Vice-President of the Geneva-based global union, the IndustrialALL, and the Secretary General of the National Textile Garment Workers Union, Comrade Issa Aremu, who was speaking on the sidelines of the 5th Triennial National Delegates Conference of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in Abuja, where he represented former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the guest speaker, lamented that others who should have invested in the country are stashing their money abroad and thus denying the nation the much needed investment.

He maintained that Nigeria would have been an industrial giant in Africa if the nation could boast of more Dangotes whose preoccupation would be to invest and create jobs for the teeming populace.

Aremu, a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), also commended other compatriots who, he said, joined Dangote “in obedience to the clarion call of the opening stanza of the national anthem “Arise oh Compatriots” by rising in defence of national unity in the wake of discordant and divisive voices by some misguided youths”.

Referring to the on-going construction of the world class refinery and petrochemicals in Lagos by Dangote, the labour leader said Nigeria is blessed to have an astute business man like Dangote who would venture into business terrain where even the professionals would dare not dabble into.

Speaking earlier on the theme of the Conference “Emerging Trends in the Oil and Gas Industry and its Impacts on Labour Movement in Nigeria.”, Aremu pointed out that following the crash in the global oil prices, diversification was more than urgent, adding that this was what Dangote group with investment in scores of sectors in Africa had been doing “even at a time it was not fashionable and even risky to do so.”

The post Labour hails Dangote on investment drive, employment, youth empowerment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

